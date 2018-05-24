× MSP trooper charged with child porn expected in court

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper facing child pornography charges is expected in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.

Devin Wilson, 26, is charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and use of a computer.

Wilson will face a judge today in Newaygo County after a tip from the computer crimes unit led police to sexually abusive material.

Wilson has been with state police for the last 6 years.