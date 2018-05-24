MSP trooper charged with child porn expected in court

Posted 4:14 AM, May 24, 2018, by

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper facing child pornography charges is expected in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.

Devin Wilson, 26, is charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and use of a computer.

Wilson will face a judge today in Newaygo County after a tip from the computer crimes unit led police to sexually abusive material.

Wilson has been with state police for the last 6 years.

5 comments

    • Michael

      Those are words people like you CLAIM the government said to try to make a point that doesn’t need to be made.

      People break the law and people get charged. Every profession has individuals that don’t belong there and Law Enforcement is no different. You can’t have 800,000 LEO’s without a few bad apples.

      Reply
    • db

      Oh good grief it has nothing to do with the color of the persons skin or nationality or where they work! They committed a crime, got caught now need to face the consequences… You do the crime, you do the time just like everyone else should!

      Reply