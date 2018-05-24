One day after being saved from overdose, man dies in Kalamazoo crash

UPDATE – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has made a correction to now say that Kevin Alleshouse was not one of the men saved by Sheriff Fuller on May 15. Devon Wellington was saved and was not killed in this crash. Read the update here.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller helped save the lives of two men who evidently overdosed outside of a Kalamazoo restaurant on May 15. The following night, one of the men was killed in a crash in the City of Kalamazoo.

That’s according to Undersheriff James VanDyken. He tells FOX 17, “I don’t know if he was under the influence at the time of the crash – that’ll have to come from toxicology (tests) through the medical examiner’s office.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Kevin AJ Alleshouse, 28, of White Pigeon, was the driver killed in a crash May 16. That was in the 3800 block of Stadium Drive, east of Drake Road. The DPS said a car had slammed into the back of a semi-truck car carrier around 6:48 p.m., and the driver went into cardiac arrest. “Life-saving measures were attempted,” said a D.P.S. news release. “However, the driver was ultimately pronounced dead on-scene.”

The night before, Sheriff Fuller had gone to the Qdoba on W. Main Street for dinner when he saw a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was still running in the parking lot. He says the passenger was using a syringe to inject something. “My deputy went to one side of the vehicle and administered Narcan to the driver, and I administered the Narcan to the passenger of the vehicle, with differing results. Ultimately, the driver came around pretty quick, and my gentleman wasn’t coming around as fast.

Narcan is commonly used to counteract the effects of opioids.

Fuller said he called 911. “Before rescue got there, these two people were breathing on their own, and ultimately we didn’t have to deploy anything else like the (defibrillator) we did get out. “I was just pleased that the deputy had heard the call, responded, and was able to give me one of the Narcan kits to use while he used the other one,” said Sheriff Fuller.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is still investigating. If you have more information about the crash, you can contact the DPS at (269)-337-8994, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.