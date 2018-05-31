Suspect in Allegan Co. chase arrested after carjacking

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff says they have arrested a suspect in from a chase that injured a deputy and police officer on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, an Allegan County deputy and a Plainwell police officer tried to get two people suspected of having drugs in their possession out of their vehicle on U.S. 131. The passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, dragging the two officers with him. They both suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was found again later in Otsego Township, but the driver again eluded police.

Then, at about 7:00 p.m., Allegan County dispatch received tips that the suspect was walking near 16th Street and Baseline Road. The suspect allegedly grabbed keys from a home on AB Avenue near Ravine Road and then carjacked a vehicle that was in a driveway. The owner of the vehicle was ejected and suffered minor injuries.

Plainwell and Otsego Police, as well as the Allegan County deputies chased the suspect onto northbound U.S. 131. There, deputies were able to use “stop sticks” and the suspect was arrested in Wayland Township.

The suspect’s name will be released at his arraignment.