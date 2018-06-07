MDOT to partner with MSP to prevent 100th Street bridge from being hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation is announcing a partnership with Michigan State Police in effort to crack down on the numerous high-load trucks that continue to hit the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131.

So far this year alone, the bridge has been hit nine times.

There will be increased patrol by the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Officers have enough experience with truck traffic that they will be able to spot loads that are likely to be too high.

There are 61 bridges in the state that have lower clearance than the 100th Street bridge. And carriers hauling any load taller than 13 feet, six inches are required to obtain a permit.

Some truckers don't realize how tall their loads are, said MDOT spokesperson John Richard. A load hit the bridge in May, said Richard, and "the trucker said he thought his load was 13'6", and he hit a spot on the bridge that was 14'7'."

There are certain types of loads that are commonly the ones that are two high, said Richard, such as materials piled too high, such as wood chips, and equipment being transported on flatbed trailers.

Even when a load hits the bridge but causes no damage, other damage can be the result. "There was a tarp that wasn't secured, and a piece of the tarp apparatus hit the bridge. It did no damage to the bridge, but it did cause damage to the vehicle behind the truck," Richard said.

The 100th Street bridge isn't the only one in the state that has been prone to being hit. The Warren Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit was hit four times in May 2018.