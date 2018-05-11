MDOT: Reports of another crash with 100th Street Bridge

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation says they have received reports of another collision with the 100th Street Bridge.

The bridge crosses U.S. 131 at 100th Street. This would be the ninth time the bridge has been hit this year by trucks or high-profile vehicles. Traffic maps showed backups in both directions at 100th Street.

The latest strike was Wednesday, when a trailer hauling a manufactured home scraped the beams of the bridge. The bridge wasn’t damaged.

100th Street over U.S. 131 is closed for construction as crews fix past collisions.

We’ll have more details when they become available.