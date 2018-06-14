Two women charged in fight outside Kelloggsville Middle School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two teens are being charged as adults in connection to a fight caught on video outside Kelloggsville Middle School.

A 14-year-old girl told FOX 17 she was on her way to cheerleader tryouts when she was jumped by the 17-year-old and 18-year-old women last week.

The Kent County Prosecutor tells FOX 17 that Heineka Pettis has been charged with Felonious Assault and Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent. Those two counts are felonies. Kearria Pettis was charged with Aggravated Assault and Stalking. Those two counts are misdemeanors.

The two women are sisters.

The aftermath of the incident was spread across Snapchat and then a video titled “Best Fight of 2018,” was shared on Facebook.