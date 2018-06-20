Why Mackinaw City should be your next vacation destination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many great places to discover in Michigan during the summer, but there's one place that's at the top of the list of must-visits: Mackinaw City.

Families, couples, or people just looking for a getaway have the opportunity to build on old memories and make new ones up north.

Leigh Ann had the opportunity to travel up to Mackinaw City to see all of the sights and sounds at the tip of the Mitten. After seeing what Mackinaw City has to offer, you won't want to miss out. Make sure your family checks out the fireworks throughout the summer season, every Friday night at dusk.

For trip information, specials and packages, head to mackinawcity.com.

