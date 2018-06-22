Father and son in Kalamazoo indicted for allegedly harboring illegals from New York

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A father and son from Kalamazoo have been indicted on federal charges of harboring, concealing or shielding an illegal alien, conspiracy, misuse of social security numbers and aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Eddie Balderramas, 51, and his son, Michael Balderramas, 28, face over 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The indictment alleges that between at least April 4, 2016 and July 20, 2017, the Balderramas would travel to New York City and bring illegal aliens to a home in Kalamazoo. The two would then allegedly provide false leases, pay stubs and other documents to make it appear the illegal aliens were Michigan residents. They would also allegedly take the illegal aliens to the Michigan Secretary of State Offices and use Puerto Rican documents of other individuals and other counterfeit documents to get an authentic Michigan driver’s license.

The indictment also names a third person, Michelle Martinez-Marte, who allegedly acquired the Puerto Rican birth certificates, driver’s licenses and social security numbers and cards of actual people. She would also refer the illegal aliens to the Balderramas. She is also charged with identity theft and social security number fraud and harboring and concealing illegal aliens.

Eddie Balderramas is in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service awaiting a hearing. Michael Balderramas has been released on bond. Martinez-Marte is in federal custody in Boston.

Thursday morning, Michigan State Police served federal search and arrest warrants at a home in the 2100 block of Westnedge in Kalamazoo.