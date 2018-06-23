Deputies detain alleged hit-and-run driver in Kzoo County crash

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say the driver of a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run injury accident Saturday night is now in custody.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of E G Avenue and M-96, in Charleston Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a black Pontiac Bonneville was heading east on G Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign. It collided with a silver Ford Fusion, which police say had the right of way traveling northeast.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in the Bonneville got into a separate car and fled the scene before deputies arrived. Several citizens did stop, though, and helped the injured passengers of the Ford Fusion until paramedics arrived on the scene. Police say the driver and two passengers of the Fusion had to be taken to a hospital.

Investigators say the driver of the Bonneville was later located, and is being “detained”. No word yet on possible charges, or how severe the injuries were to those taken to the hospital.

In a separate accident in Charleston Township the night before (on Friday), two vehicles collided at Mercury Drive and Watkins road, and one of the drivers was killed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.