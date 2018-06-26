Man hopes sign will slow down speeders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids man is at it again with a sign reminding people who drive down his street to slow down.
A Facebook post of Ron Ward's sign on Richmond Street that reads 'Are you blind it [sic] 25 mph' has a couple hundred likes. Not too shabby, considering he's not on Facebook.
"Give them a break, brake. Use your brakes!" Ward tells FOX 17.
Ward says he's here to remind drivers that the speed limit outside his house is 25 miles per hour.
"By the time they hit this here driveway, they're doing at least 50-55 miles an hour," he said.
Neighbors say you'd have to be blind to miss Ron's signs.
"He's been doing it for years, neighbor Patrick Schmidt said. "As long as I've been here, he's been doing it."
The City of Grand Rapids says your best bet if you have a similar problem is to call your neighborhood association.
As for Ron's neighborhood, the city traffic manager says there's no specific action plan for the area of Richmond and Alpine right now other than possible work on pedestrian crossing signs.
Ward says the summer's construction has more speed demons driving down Richmond Street.
"It is a busy road; because of the highway, they can't get across," he said. "They want to get into town, and they figured out Richmond Street cuts into town."
He hopes his sign reminds them to drive safer, but also believes there should be more speed limit signs on his road.
"Slow down, the whole neighborhood's got kids," Ward said.
This isn't the first time FOX 17 has talked with Ron. He grabbed quite a bit of attention with similar signs in the summer of 2014.
4 comments
C
Remember when cops set up speed traps? I live on Kalamazoo Ave., south of 28th Street. If they ever set up a trap in this area on occasion, they could make money in fines to fix an awful lot of roads. Without exaggeration, cars, cycles, and trucks often go faster than fifty in the area. And. even though the street is not a truck route, semis roll down the road 24 hours a day. Fine the trucks and the city could make even more money
Michael
You have a very common misconception about who makes money on traffic citations.
Agencies lose money writing traffic tickets. By the time the state and local courts take their cut there’s maybe $5 of that ticket that goes to the local jurisdiction. After you factor in attorney fees and overtime for the officer (court) that wrote the ticket……well you get the point.
Tickets are written to correct incorrect behavior- not to make money.
C
I never said that the purpose of tickets was to raise revenue. I didn’t say that at all, but whether the governing body makes five dollars or fifty dollars, the amount is simply that much that won’t need to be taken from another budget item. My comment about roads was meant to be tongue in cheek. Maybe if I had said the fines could cover the mortgage payment for the GRPD facility downtown it would be more obvious. At any rate, if the result would be traffic moving more slowly, it’d be worth it.
Iamct01
Sign could be behind the times, what is the average speed?