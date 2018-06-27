BCPD: Shots fired on E. Emmett, near earlier shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say they’ve received no word of any injuries after witnesses reported multiple shots fired Wednesday evening in the 300 block of E. Emmett St, near N. Union Street.

In a news release, the BCPD says officers responded to the location at 6:17 p.m., after receiving a text message. It was the second report of shots fired within a couple hours in that part of town. Police say a man was shot in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue around 4 p.m. – about four minutes away.

“Upon arriving on scene, witnesses advised officers that they heard four shots fired, then saw one male running from the area.”

Police say the man got into a black, four-door vehicle and left the area. They also say they don’t know who the “victim and suspect” are yet.