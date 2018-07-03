Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's like Christmas in July for Amazon Prime members; the annual "Prime Day" has been announced to be on July 16 and 17.

These special days feature more than a million deals that are just for Prime members. New this year, Whole Foods will offer deals at all of its locations.

It all starts at noon on the 16th, and will run about six hours longer than years past.

According to CNN, last year's Prime Day was the biggest sales day in Amazon's history.

2. Deals await Smart Shoppers in downtown Holland! More than 25 of its stores downtown are offering shoppers an extra 20 percent off.

All shoppers have to do is wear red, white or blue on the 4th of July to get the discount.

The city is also having an Independence Day Celebration at Kollen Park Wednesday afternoon, featuring fun for the whole family, live music and fireworks.

Find a full list of businesses here.

3. Detroit sports fans will soon be able to represent their favorite team on their license plate.

Governor Snyder signed a law on Monday allowing license plates to have the professional teams' logos on them.

Revenue from the plates will go towards charity funds run by the four teams. Some causes supported include free game tickets for low-income kids, youth volunteering, and healthy living.

The Secretary of State is required to set up a system for issuing the plates by February 2019.

4. As the English soccer team heads into their World Cup match-up against Colombia, one pet company is offering a calmer alternative for fans who can't deal with the stress of the big game.

Freshpet is set to stream a soccer match on its Facebook page during the big game, starting at 2 p.m.

The game has an interesting twist, involving two puppy breeds, a group of English Bulldogs and the Maltese Bichon.

According to British Doctor Jeff Foster, blood pressure and heart rates rise when fans watch a soccer game, increasing the chance of heart attacks. He also added that visual distractions such as images and videos of pets can be an effective way to tackle stress.

5. Something with four legs and a bit on the larger scale photo-bombed a couple's wedding picture.

High school sweethearts Alan and Shandy were getting ready for their first kiss as husband and wife in Alaska, when this curious moose showed up.

It turns out, Shandy was already aware of the big buy, because she saw him back when she was scouting the location as a potential venue.

In the end, the couple said it made their perfect day that much more special, even if he didn't RSVP.