US-31 reopens after fatal crash involving semi-truck

Posted 7:43 AM, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:38PM, July 4, 2018

Update: The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has identified Ruth Bull, 60, of West Olive as the person killed in this crash.  Read more

Original story: 

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Southbound US-31 at Port Sheldon Street is reopen Wednesday after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one person was killed in this crash, it is unclear if any others were hurt.

The crash and road closure were reported at about 7:40 a.m.  US-31 was closed for several hours but reopened at about 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

