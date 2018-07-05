Police say 1 of 2 kids injured in dirt-bike crash has died

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says one of the two children injured Wednesday night when a dirt bike and a car collided in Saugatuck Township died at a hospital Thursday. And the other remains in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. near Fennville, on 126th Avenue, east of Blue Star Highway. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that two “minor children” were flown by AeroMed and West Michigan Air Care, while the driver and two passengers in the car were uninjured.

The names of the children are not being released by police, because they’re minors. Police said previously that an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy had exited a private driveway when the accident happened.

The Sheriff’s Office says the name of the person who drove the car won’t be released “pending the completion of the investigation.”

“Neither child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”

Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were the Fennville and Douglas police departments, the Michigan State Police, the Saugatuck Township and Ganges Fire departments, AMR Ambulance, AeroMed and West Michigan Air Care.