Michigan Supreme Court coming back to settle redistricting dispute

Photo from Michigan State Supreme Court Historical Society

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court will hold a rare summer session to determine whether voters will get a chance to change the way legislative districts are created.

The Legislature now draws districts for Congress and the Michigan House and Senate every 10 years. But critics submitted enough signatures to put the issue on the November ballot. They want to change the state Constitution and give the job to a 13-member commission.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on July 18. Opponents of the ballot question say it’s so significant that it should go to a constitutional convention, not the ballot box.

The state appeals court in June said the proposed change could be presented to voters.

Critics of the current system say districts are drawn to benefit the political party that’s in power in Lansing.

1 Comment

  Vicki Fletcher

    How would they determine who the 13 would be? There would be a odd number if you tried to go half and half!! Michigan is a Democratic state [ Voted for Obama twice ]. I would not want 7 Democrat’s for sure. I understand the reasoning here but this need’s to be handled fairly.

    Reply