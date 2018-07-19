× Battle Creek police investigate 2nd attempted abduction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police are investigating an attempted abduction from Thursday morning.

Battle Creek Police say they received a call from a woman at about 8:00 a.m. who said a man tried to grab here while she was walking on a path at Riverside School at about 7:15 a.m. She said the man ran into the woods when she screamed and another walker came to her aid.

Police say when they arrived they didn’t find the suspect or the woman. They weren’t able to make contact with the woman until about 2:30 p.m., even though the story about the attempt had been discussed on social media. Police say they wanted discuss details with the woman before making the release.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his early 30’s with a short, blonde, curly beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. Police say the described suspect is similar to the description given in an attempted abduction from Tuesday.

Police are asking residents in the area around Minges Brook Elementary, from Lincoln Hill Drive, to Wahwahtaysee Way to Riverside Drive, who may have home surveillance video from Tuesday to contact police. They believe that the suspect from Tuesday’s abduction may have been driving a two-tone, light blue SUV/crossover-type vehicle. See the map below for the area where the suspect may have been.

Police are reminding people to call 911 immediately in situations like this because quicker response can help catch the suspects.

Anyone with information should call police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.