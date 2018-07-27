GRPD: suspect in assault outside brewery busted, arraigned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Travis Wayne Loveland is spending his 32nd birthday in jail.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Loveland was arraigned Friday in 61st District Court on a pair of charges related to a July 20th assault outside The Mitten Brewery Company, 527 Leonard Street NW:

Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm; and, Felonious Assault

Grand Rapids Police responded to a 911 medical call at the Mitten Brewery just after midnight July 20th. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered it was actually an assault that had occurred. The GRPD says the 25-year-old victim was standing alone smoking outside the craft brewery/pizzeria when a man came up and started a brief conversation. When the victim turned to go back inside, police say he was conked on the head with a hard object. They say he then suffered further injury to his head when he fell to the ground, but was able to get back inside the Mitten Brewery and get help.

Police said in a news release last week that detectives had no indication that "anything occurred to prompt such an attack, nor do they believe that this case is connected to any other recent case."

Even though the suspect is now charged in the case, the GRPD says the investigation continues. Detectives were searching for video footage in the area, and following up on leads.

If you have more information about the assault, you are asked to call Detective Case Weston at (616) 456-3384 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/silentobserver.org.