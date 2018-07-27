Video shows wrong-way driver hit Wyoming police cruiser on US-131

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Wyoming Police have released dash camera video after a wrong-way driver struck a police vehicle along US-131 early Friday morning.

The head-on crash happened at about 1:55 a.m. along northbound US-131 near the 54th Street overpass. Dash camera video shows the southbound car collide with the police vehicle.

The two officers in that vehicle were injured, but have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The driver who caused the crash was taken into custody near M-6. They were injured in the crash but are expected to be okay. Police believe the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Northbound U.S. 131 was closed from 54th Street to M-6 for several hours while crews cleaned up the crash scene.