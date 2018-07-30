Sen. Rand Paul endorses Pensler in Michigan GOP Primary

Posted 9:37 AM, July 30, 2018, by

Sandy Pensler, GOP Candidate for U.S. Senate

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan candidate for the U.S. Senate picked up an important endorsement Monday morning.

Sandy Pensler was endorsed in the Michigan Republican Primary for Senate by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

In the endorsement, Senator Paul says:

“I’m pleased to endorse Sandy Pensler for U.S. Senate in Michigan. The Senate needs more outsiders who have created jobs and who won’t be part of the Washington, D.C. swamp. Sandy supports term limits, smaller government, lower taxes, and a constitutional conservative foreign policy, and he will stand up and fight in Washington.”

Last week, Pensler’s GOP opponent John James was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The Michigan Primary is August 7. The winner of the Republican Primary for Senate will face incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow.

