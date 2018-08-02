Police ID Wyoming teen killed in Portage-area crash

Posted 3:31 PM, August 2, 2018

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Portage Police have identified the 15-year-old Wyoming boy killed Wednesday in a crash on US-131.

Matthew Colvin was one of five juvenile passengers in a Mazda 6 that was struck from behind by a pick-up truck at about 9:20 a.m. on northbound 131 between U Avenue and Centre Avenue.

Police said Wednesday that the Mazda, driven by a 48-year-old Elkhart, Ind. man, was traveling at a slow speed and may have been having mechanical problems.

Colvin died and six others were injured.  Both drivers involved in the crash were hospitalized in stable condition after the crash.  The four other children in the car with Colvin suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

 

