Grand Rapids babysitter facing charges after AMBER Alert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a Grand Rapids boy. The incident prompted an AMBER Alert on Thursday.

Grand Rapids Police say that Iyesha Catherine Gibbs is being charged with kidnapping-child enticement in the case of 1-year-old Miquis Jenkins. Gibbs is accused of taking the boy and cutting off contact with his mother while she was babysitting him on Wednesday.

Gibbs and Jenkins were both found at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the Benton Harbor area after the alert was issued. She was arrested and the boy was reunited with his family Thursday evening.

Gibbs is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charge this weekend and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted, police said Friday in a release.