2nd victim of drownings in Grand Haven identified

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The second victim in Sunday's drowning in Lake Michigan has been identified.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the second victim has been identified as Jeremiah Diaz, 20, of Lansing. Sunday, David Knaffle, 64, of Wyoming, was identified as a victim in the rough waters at Grand Haven State Park.

Several emergencies were reported at the state park and Grand Haven City Beach as strong southerly winds built 3-5 foot waves and caused strong currents along the beach and the Grand Haven pier.

A 46-year-old man from Alto, Michigan and a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman from Lake, Michigan, were also pulled from the waters by bystanders, who formed chains to rescue swimmers who were in trouble. Those three people remain in North Ottawa Community Hospital in serious condition.

