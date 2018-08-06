Beach hazard continues in Grand Haven after 2 drown, several rescued

Posted 6:39 AM, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44AM, August 6, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — There is a moderate beach hazard risk as of early Monday morning, less than 24 hours after two people drowned and several others had to be rescued in rough waters Sunday. 

The risk will be in place until the waves subside which is expected to happen gradually throughout the day with waves expected to be between 1-4 feet along Lake Michigan.

Sunday was a dangerous day on the water, with several water emergencies at Grand Haven City Beach and Grand Haven State Park. There was a high beach hazard in effect on Sunday with 3-5 foot waves and strong currents.

The first call for assistance started after noon Sunday when a swimmer started struggling in the water. Bystanders reportedly formed a human chain to help search for the swimmer who died as a result. He has since been identified as David Knaffle, 64, of Wyoming.

Moments later, authorities responded to another water emergency, pulling a 46-year-old Alto man from the water. At last check, he remains in serious condition.

A short time later, we’re told several people had to be rescued, and one of the victims, a 20-year-old Lansing man, drowned. It took more than 20 firefighters and police officers to help get people out of the water.

