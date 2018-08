× Beach hazard continues in Grand Haven after 2 drown, several rescued

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — There is a moderate beach hazard risk as of early Monday morning, less than 24 hours after two people drowned and several others had to be rescued in rough waters Sunday.¬†

The risk will be in place until the waves subside which is expected to happen gradually throughout the day with waves expected to be between 1-4 feet along Lake Michigan.

Sunday was a dangerous day on the water, with several water emergencies at Grand Haven City Beach and Grand Haven State Park. There was a high beach hazard in effect on Sunday with 3-5 foot waves and strong currents.

The first call for assistance started after noon Sunday when a swimmer started struggling in the water. Bystanders reportedly formed a human chain to help search for the swimmer who died as a result. He has since been identified as David Knaffle, 64, of Wyoming.

Moments later, authorities responded to another water emergency, pulling a 46-year-old Alto man from the water. At last check, he remains in serious condition.