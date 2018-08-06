× Two people killed in Ottawa Co. motorcycle crash by alleged drunk driver

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after causing a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.

It happened late Sunday night just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Street and 40th Avenue in Wright Township of Ottawa County.

Deputies say the driver Larry Hein, 72, and passenger Joyce Hein, both of Marne, were struck by the driver of a car and thrown from their bike.

They died from their injuries and were both wearing helmets.

The driver, only identified as a 63-year-old from Coopersville, only suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested at the scene facing a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

The name of the at-fault driver has not been released.