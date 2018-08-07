Alleged drunk driver charged in Ottawa Co. crash that killed 2 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A man is facing charges in connection to a crash that killed two people late Sunday night.

Authorities say Bruce Edward Ross, 63, of Coopersville, is facing several charges in connection to the crash including operating while intoxicated causing death.

Ross was allegedly driving southbound on 40th Avenue near Cleveland Street when he hit two people who were riding on a 3-wheel motorcycle.

Larry Hein, 72, and passenger Joyce Hein, 67, both of Marne, died from their injuries in the crash.

Ross is being held on a $50,000 bond.