Polls open across West Michigan for August primary

WEST MICHIGAN — People across our state will be headed to the polls to vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

Tuesday’s vote will determine which candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and state Legislature will appear on the November ballot. The primary will also narrow down candidates for judicial races, county boards and other seats.

Democratic candidates for governor include Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Sen. Gretchen Whitmer, and businessman Shri Thanedar. As for the Republicans running for governor, there is Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state senator Patrick Colbeck, Dr. Jim Hines and Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette.

There are no state proposals on the ballots, but there are counties, school districts and other entities with ballot proposals.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Voters are reminded to bring their photo ID with them to the polls.

If you need to find your polling place or build your ballot online, you can do so here. You can also see a copy of the ballot from your precinct on the state’s website here.

Make sure you do not take selfies while voting and leave your candidate t-shirts and buttons at home.

If you notice a problem with your voting machine, please call Michigan Secretary of State office at 517-373-2540.