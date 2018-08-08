Mother charged after false abduction report triggers AMBER Alert

Jennell Ross (Photo from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman accused of giving a false abduction report involving her young daughter that triggered an AMBER Alert over the weekend is now facing formal charges.

Jennell Ross, 27, is charged with filing a false report of a child abduction, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Sunday morning for 1½-year-old Jaionna Ross after officials say her mother reported that her car was stolen with the girl still inside.

After the alert was issued, one of Ross’ extended family members contacted police to say they had Jaionna and that she was unharmed, police said Monday.  Investigators say they determined after follow-up interviews that the abduction report was false,

Online jail records show that Jennell Ross was booked and released from custody on Wednesday. She is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 16 for a probable cause hearing.

