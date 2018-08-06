Police: False abduction report triggered weekend AMBER Alert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say that an abduction report that triggered an AMBER Alert over the weekend was false.

The alert was issued early Sunday morning for 1 and a half year old Jaionna Ross after authorities say that Ross’ mother reported that her car was stolen with the girl still inside. It was cancelled Sunday afternoon after Ross was found safe.

One of Ross’ extended family members contacted police after the alert was issued to say that she had Jaionna and that “she was unharmed,” police said Monday in a release.

Investigators say that after follow-up interviews they determined Ross’ mother’s report was false but the motive behind it is still under investigation. Ross is currently being cared for by another family member, according to a release.

The AMBER Alert issued Sunday was the second in less than a week that originated out of the Grand Rapids area. The other involved 1-year-old Miquis Jenkins, who was found safe in Benton Harbor on Aug. 2 after allegedly being taken by his babysitter. That babysitter, 19-year-old Iyesha Catherine Gibbs, is facing charges in that case.