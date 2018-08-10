Police: Secret Service dog bit woman during Pence visit to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a woman was bitten by a U.S. Secret Service dog during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit earlier this week.

Police say they assisted the woman after the dog bit her on the leg outside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel on Wednesday.

The woman provided photos to FOX 17, saying she was rushed to the hospital after she was bitten. She is expected to be okay.

Warning: Images are graphic

A Kent County Health Department spokesperson says Animal Control is investigating a claim from the woman regarding the incident.

Pence was visiting Grand Rapids for a Republican rally after the Michigan primary election. The exact time the dog bite happened on Wednesday is unclear.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Secret Service for comment about this incident. We’ll update this story if we receive a response.

This is a developing story