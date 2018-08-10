Sturgis bank robbery suspect arrested

STURGIS, Mich. — Authorities say a suspect in a bank robbery earlier this week in Sturgis is in custody.

The robbery happened at about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at Sturgis Bank and Trust, 1001 S. Centerville Road. Sturgis Police previously said a man displayed what they believed was a weapon during the robbery before fleeing the area in a car.

On Friday, police said a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery after investigators received a tip. He was lodged in the St. Joseph Co. Jail.

His identity was not released.