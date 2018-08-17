Water distribution moves for Parchment residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Water distribution for residents of Parchment dealing with contamination in their wells is changing location.

The distribution is moving from Parchment High School to Haven Reformed Church at 5350 N. Sprinkle Road starting on Saturday. There is no water distribution available for Friday. The move is necessary due to the start of the school year.

Starting next week, water will be available to residents in the contaminated area on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the church from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Residents seeking water need to be able to verify their address when they pick up water.

A state of emergency was declared for Parchment and part of Cooper Township after PFAS contamination was found in area wells.