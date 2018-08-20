× Woodland Mall to add Urban Outfitters, new restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The owners of the Woodland Mall have announced new stores for their renovation as the outlet converts the space formerly occupied by Sears.

Urban Outfitters and women’s fashion retailer Altar’d State will join the previously announced anchor of Von Maur and REI, an outdoor retailer, which was announced earlier this month.

Von Maur will occupy 90,000 square feet in the former Sears space and is expected to open in the fall of 2019. Urban Outfitters is expected to open at the same time. REI is expected to open in May 2019. Altar’d State will open in October 2018.

The mall is will also be the home to the Black Rock Bar & Grill, which will open in October 2019. The restaurant will feature “experiential dining” where diners cook their meat or seafood on hot volcanic granite at their table.