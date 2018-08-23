Man facing felony charges for urinating on 5-year-old girl

Posted 3:06 AM, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 03:10AM, August 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Police are investigating an alleged incident against a little girl that could have been racially motivated.

Police tell us that they were called to a home in Grand Rapids just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday because a couple called saying that a 60-year-old man urinated on their 5-year-old daughter.

The alleged incident happened in an alley behind the 1000 block of Leonard Street and three other children, all under the age of 10, were identified as witnesses.

Police say the little girl is African American, and the suspect is white and that the young witnesses told them that the suspect called the little girl the N-word.

All of the children provided a description of the suspect, and police eventually arrested him.

Authorities are now working on getting the children counseling.

The suspect is currently behind bars, facing felony charges.

