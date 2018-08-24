NAACP calling for more charges against suspect accused of urinating on young girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP is calling for more charges against a suspect who is accused of urinating on a 5-year-old African American girl.

The president of the Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP is urging the Kent County prosecutor to hit the suspect with criminal sexual conduct charges, in addition to hate crime and assault charges.

The incident occurred Wednesday just after 6 p.m. in the alley behind the intersection of Leonard and Tamarack.

The 60-year-old suspect approached the young girl, who was playing with her friends outside, and allegedly called her the 'n-word' and urinated on her.

The girl ran to her friend's house and told their parents, according to police.

The mother of the one of the girl's friends spoke with FOX 17 saying she is just hoping that justice is served.

Police believe this incident was racially motivated and we're told the suspect will likely face felony charges.

All the kids involved with this situation were not injured but all are receiving counseling services.

The suspect is expected to be in court Friday.