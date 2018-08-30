Mom of children taken that prompted AMBER Alert thanks those who helped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STURGIS, Mich. - The mother of three children taken in an abduction is talking about the family's ordeal.

Adriana Lopez tells FOX 17 that she is happy the situation has resolved and is thankful for everyone who helped find her children.

Fernando Cruz, the father of the children, took them from their mother at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. He had made comments that he was intending to harm himself and the children. Police issued an AMBER Alert at about 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

Cruz was taken into custody at about 9:00 a.m. Thursday and the children were found safe.

We'll have more throughout the day on FOX 17 News.