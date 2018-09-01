× Storms leave debris – including a mobile home on a road

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mecosta County Central Dispatch says a mobile home is blocking a road in Deerfield Township, after a powerful storm whipped through Saturday night.

There’s no confirmation yet how it got there. The location is 137th Avenue at Washington Road, which is in the Morley area of the township. There were numerous trees littering and blocking the roadway, as well.

But Central Dispatch reported no injuries.

Meanwhile, trees and wires were down in several other locations in West Michigan, and some power outages reported. A FOX 17 news crew was checking out the debris Saturday night on Little Long Lake, in the Dowling area of Barry County’s Baltimore Township. A witness told us she saw what appeared to be a funnel cloud cross over the lake – but that couldn’t be independently verified.

Nearby, some large tree limbs were snapped off.

South of there, there was extensive social-media chatter about a possible funnel cloud being spotted in the Richland area, but there was no early confirmation.