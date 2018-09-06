Richard DeVos, co-founder of Amway, dies at age 92

Sheriff: Arrest made in double homicide near Caledonia

Posted 9:15 AM, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:52AM, September 6, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says they have made an arrest in connection with a double homicide earlier this week.

Undersheriff Michelle Young tells FOX 17 that Nathan Board is in custody and will be arraigned later Thursday afternoon. Board, 33, is the son-in-law of the victims, Theodore Syrek, 66, and Patty Syrek, 62.

The Syreks were found dead at their home on Jordan River Drive in Bowne Township, near Caledonia, Tuesday.

The Syreks died from blunt trauma to the head.

