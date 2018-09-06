Sheriff: Arrest made in double homicide near Caledonia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says they have made an arrest in connection with a double homicide earlier this week.

Undersheriff Michelle Young tells FOX 17 that Nathan Board is in custody and will be arraigned later Thursday afternoon. Board, 33, is the son-in-law of the victims, Theodore Syrek, 66, and Patty Syrek, 62.

The Syreks were found dead at their home on Jordan River Drive in Bowne Township, near Caledonia, Tuesday.

The Syreks died from blunt trauma to the head.

We’ll have more details when they become available and in a live report on FOX 17 News Midday at 11:00 a.m.