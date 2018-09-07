× Jury remains undecided in Wyoming baby death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The woman accused of leaving her child in a car seat in a hot home for 32 hours leading to his death will have to wait until next week to learn her fate.

Lovily Johnson is on trial for murder and child abuse in the death of six-month-old Noah Johnson in July 2017 in Wyoming. Prosecutors say that Lovily Johnson admitted to smoking pot with her friends during the time Noah was in the car seat. Her attorney says there is no way to know when the child died.

The jury has been deliberating the case since Wednesday afternoon. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 that jurors did not come to a decision Friday and will resume deliberations on Monday.