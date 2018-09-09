Candidate for Lieutenant Governor loses family home in fire

Lisa Posthumus Lyons courtesy billschuette.com

ALTO, Mich– The family home of Lisa Posthumus Lyons caught fire Sunday and is believed to be a total loss. Lyons is currently running for Lieutenant Governor,  alongside gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Bill Schuette.

In a release sent out by Schuette’s office Sunday, they said the fire was believed to have started in the garage.

All of Lyons’ family members are safe and have been accounted for. They’re now assessing the situation and will be looking for another place to stay.

The home that burned was the place where Lyons and her siblings grew up. The family is thanking all those who assisting in putting out the fire, and for all their thoughts during this time.

 

 

