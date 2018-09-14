FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

West Ottawa student charged after allegedly bringing gun to school

Posted 2:26 PM, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, September 14, 2018

Photo from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 17-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to West Ottawa High School was arraigned Friday on weapons charges.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the student as Davian Joseph Weston of Holland Township.  He was arraigned in Holland District Court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a weapon in a school zone in connection.

The high school went on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday after the sheriff’s department was contacted by a School Resource Office about a student who was potentially in possession of a gun.  Weston was later taken into custody without incident and officials say they found a small-caliber handgun on him.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Weston is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment