West Ottawa student charged after allegedly bringing gun to school

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 17-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to West Ottawa High School was arraigned Friday on weapons charges.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the student as Davian Joseph Weston of Holland Township. He was arraigned in Holland District Court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a weapon in a school zone in connection.

The high school went on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday after the sheriff’s department was contacted by a School Resource Office about a student who was potentially in possession of a gun. Weston was later taken into custody without incident and officials say they found a small-caliber handgun on him.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Weston is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.