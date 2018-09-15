× Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin get marriage license

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — Will wedding bells for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin be ringing soon?

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted by photographers at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pair, who got engaged in July, were there to obtain their wedding license, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

Baldwin recently told The Cut that she has hired a wedding planner and has picked a designer to make a custom wedding gown. She also dropped some hints about their upcoming ceremony.

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” she said. “My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers last year. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?”

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin while on vacation in the Bahamas.