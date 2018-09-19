× Kalamazoo DPS arrests more people crossing police tape line, allegedly

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have arrested several people since Tuesday night’s deadline for protestors to leave Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park. And some people have been busted since then for coming back to the city’s oldest park – and allegedly crossing the police tape line.

So says the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Lieutenant Marc Rifenberg tells FOX 17 “a couple of people” were arrested Wednesday evening for crossing the taped-off area of the 3.5-acre downtown park. He could not specify the exact number of arrests, because he was just coming on shift late Wednesday night, when he was contacted.

The city had warned people camping in Bronson Park they had to pack up their tents and leave by 7 p.m. Tuesday, or be considered trespassers. Proposed changes in the city ordinance pertaining to penalties for sleeping in city parks sparked the first protests in August from those who feel the homeless are being punished.

City leaders have offered alternate living space, such as local shelters, and say they’re trying to find solutions.