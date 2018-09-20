Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Want to make some extra money? Apply to work on election day, November 6, for midterm.

The city of Grand Rapids is looking for people to help make sure everything runs smoothly. To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen and at least 16.

Employees would also have to attend a training session, and be willing to work from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election day. Payment is between $150 and $175 the day of, plus paid training.

For more information, contact the Grand Rapids City Clerk.

2. ArtPrize 10 is officially underway in Grand Rapids. One of the artists taking part traveled hundreds of miles to show of 200,000 pieces of duct tape.

Kerri Mott is an artist from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and it's her third time taking part in ArtPrize.

This year her piece highlights the funny men of late night, including greats from the past like Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, and guys who are big right now, like Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien.

Mott has more than 10 pieces in Ripley's believe it or not museums, and she previously set a Guinness World Record for largest duct tape artwork.

Find her entry on the lower level of the BOB.

3. There's another unique ArtPrize entry that's getting a lot of attention online. The video is from Mary Free Bed, featuring former patients.

With the help of a choreographer, the patients, therapists, and doctors came together for a music video to showcase adaptive talent.

Officials at the hospital say it's really about trying to show people that there's life after injury and dance can be part of it.

The video already has thousands of views online. Watch the whole video here.

4. Mickey Mouse is turning 90 this year! For his big birthday, the chief mouse doesn't just get a basic birthday cake, he gets his very own custom Oreos!

There are three different Mickey Mouse-themed designs on top of the wafers: a party horn, a big 90 in honor of this major milestone, and Mickey Mouse himself.

The release of the Micky Mouse Oreo is just one of the ways in which Disney is celebrating Mickey's 90th birthday. There's also gourmet candy collaborations and an interactive art exhibit.

The Mickey Mouse Oreos will be available nationwide starting September 24th while supplies last.

5. Hey pizza lovers, looking for an excuse to grab a slice? It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

Rumor has it the first pizza was made in 1889 to honor the queen of Italy Margherita of Savoy. It had tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella.

Pizza toppings have gotten fancier over time, but consider choosing to add pepperoni to celebrate the day.

Make sure to look around town for some pepperoni pizza day deals.