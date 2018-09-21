Niles woman faces drunk driving charge in fatal hit and run

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a bicyclist.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Kyriea Jade Demorrow, of Niles, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and failure to stop at a personal injury accident causing death.

Todd Harrington, 32, of Berrien Springs, died in the Sept. 15 crash on Pokagon Road near Jones Road. Witnesses told police they saw an SUV hit him and provided investigators with the vehicle’s license-plate number.

Demorrow was located by police and arrested. She has since posted bond.

Officials previously said that preliminary results after the crash indicated that her blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

