Allegan Co. resident dies from West Nile virus

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An Allegan County resident has died from the West Nile virus.

The Allegan County Health Department said Tuesday that they confirmed the person’s death. The person’s identity was not released.

This is the fourth confirmed West Nile death in Michigan so far this year.

Earlier Tuesday, health officials in Oakland County said they had confirmed an 80-year-old man died from the virus. It was the first death from West Nile in the county since 2015, according to a release.

Previous West Nile deaths were also reported in Kent and Wayne counties.

West Nile is spread through mosquito bites, and the peak season for it is late summer and early fall.

To prevent catching the virus, you should take measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. You should apply insect repellent containing DEET and avoid being outside during the dawn and dusk hours when mosquito activity is highest.

Only about 20 percent of those who get infected with West Nile will notice any symptoms. Symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains and fatigue. Most people fully recover, but for some, it can develop into a severe illness that affects the central nervous system.

More information on West Nile is available is available on the state’s website and from the CDC