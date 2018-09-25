× Ferris faculty planning no-confidence vote on university president

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Faculty at Ferris State University is planning to host a no-confidence vote for its president.

The Ferris Faculty Association plans to hold a vote of no-confidence vote today and tomorrow in university president David Eisler.

Faculty members are calling for better compensation, health insurance and a longer contracts.

The union says this week marks four weeks that teachers have been teaching without a contract.

The faculty went on strike back on August 27th, but a Mecosta County judge ordered them to return to work.

President Eisler responded by saying often times faculty members will pressure the president to meet their demands.

The Michigan Education Association says the no confidence resolution as being critical of Eisler’s alleged use of an outside attorney to handle negotiations.

According to Eisler, there is a negotiating session scheduled for October 2nd and October 5th.

Results from Tuesday and Wednesday’s vote of no confidence will be tabulated following voting on Wednesday evening.