Problem Solved: Roof job completed after months of runaround

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Genevieve Jackson's problem with a home improvement company and the installation a metal roof is finally over after a call to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers.

“I didn’t know where to go anymore. I was frustrated, aggravated, and everybody told me to call you," she told FOX 17.

Jackson first told her story on August 28th, detailed here. After months of what she described as the runaround, the situation with Infinity Home Improvement was resolved a relatively short time after that broadcast.

“Within a few days they called. They said they’d be out within a week, and then they were here," Jackson recalled.