Man charged with murder in pizza restaurant stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 33-year-old man is charged with murder in the stabbing of Joey Vitale.

Tony Devern Streets Jr. is also facing charges of armed robbery and carjacking in connection with Wednesday night incidents that started at Burton Heights Pizza.

Grand Rapids Police say Vitale was working at the restaurant when Streets allegedly came in, caused a disturbance and refused to leave. It was then that Vitale was stabbed.

After that, Streets is accused of robbing another person in the restaurant’s parking lot and stealing a car from a third person. He was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing, police said.

Vitale tried to drive himself to the hospital after the stabbing and crashed on Wealthy Street SE near La Grave. He died Thursday morning.

Hundreds of loved ones held a vigil for Vitale Thursday evening at Burton Heights Pizza.