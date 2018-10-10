Special delivery for boy with autism who loves FedEx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Earlier this week, we shared the story of Chris Jones, a man trying to find a mom who called his packaging store about a toy FedEx truck for her little boy who has autism.

Chris lost her phone number in the shuffle and has been trying to find the boy and her mom for almost two months. After sharing his story, Chris found that mom, and her son, Tyler, and gave him the toy truck.

And a FedEx race car. And a E freight truck. And that's not all. FedEx caught wind of that story and Tyler's mom Mary Schafer says they've offered to give Tyler the full FedEx experience at one of their warehouses.

This family is so incredibly thankful for your help in sharing their story. It certainly made Tyler's day.