Body of missing Grand Rapids man found in Saugatuck

Posted 12:03 PM, October 22, 2018, by

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Authorities say the body of  man reported missing from Saugatuck earlier this month has been found.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Justin Michael Brown, 39, of Grand Rapids, was located in the Kalamazoo River Monday morning near a Saugatuck bar where he was last seen.

Brown had been missing since Oct. 13.  He had not been heard from since he was seen leaving the Coral Gables Restaurant at about 1:15 a.m. that morning.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into his death is ongoing.  No other information was released.

